Vehicle Carrying Family Plunges Into River In Imo State (Photos)

A vehicle carrying a family veered off the road and plunged into Aham Umuokeh River in Obowo LGA of Imo State on December 23.





According to eyewitness report, the victims were rescued and rushed to a hospital, where they are fighting for their lives.





"Xmas Tragedy! An entire family ran into a river today at Aham Umuokeh River in Obowo LGA of Imo State, and the entire people are at Chinonyerem Hospital Umulogho to try if their lives will be restored."





