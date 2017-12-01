







The Osun State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old undergraduate of the Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo, Joseph Mark, has been arrested for beheading his mother, Mrs. Christianah Mark.





Confirming the incident, the state police Public Relations officer, Folashade Odoro, said that the incident happened at No 25, Zone 5, Ajetomobi Street, Eko-Ende Road, Ikirun, Osun, on Sunday December 3rd.





Odoro said the father of the suspect, Adewale Mark, reported the incident to Ikirun Divisional Police station. She said the father explained that he left his house 5:30 a.m. to visit his friend at the next street and on returning home at about 6:00 a.m. he discovered that his son had cut off his wife’s head with a cutlass.





Odoro said the culprit, who is suspected to be insane, was arrested when the team of detectives visited the scene of crime.