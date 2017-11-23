Select Menu

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Sunday, December 10, 2017 / comment : 0

Secondus
Prince Uche Secondus has emerged as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following Saturday’s national convention. Jimi Agbaje, Ex-Governor Gbenga Daniel, Olusegun Aderemi, Senator Rasheed Ladoja, Taheed Adedoja and Olabode George had withdrawn from the PDP chairmanship race.


While Secondus, Professor Tunde Adeniran and Raymod Dokpesi participated in the elections. Secondus emerged the winner polling 2000 votes, compared to the 230 votes secured by Professor Adeniran and the 66 votes Dokpesi got in the election.

