Ubi Franklin Preaches Forgiveness In Marriage

Serial entrepreneur Ubi Franklin has talked about the importance of forgiveness in relationships.

The Triple MG boss who got separated from his wife Lilian Esoro shortly after tying the knot and welcoming a son, said mistakes enable one grow.







He posted a photo of himself and son Jayden on Instagram and wrote: "Love always leave the door open! Don’t be one who seeks forgiveness but won’t give it to others. You have to extend the same love, grace , patience and forgiveness to those you’re in relationships with, that God gives to us daily.









You don’t get anything that lasts a long time in a state of perfection. Test and trials WILLS come. Leave room for change. Allow the people in your life the chance to grow from the mistakes they make… because you are going to make a few along the way yourself! Let grace abound (2 Corinthians 9:8). Know that love never fails, and anything worth having is going to require a sacrifice.

