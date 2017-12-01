Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Two Pastors, Others Arrested For Ritual Killings In Imo State
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Sunday, December 10, 2017 / comment : 0


A gang of ritual killers were reportedly nabbed by vigilantes in Nkwerre, Imo state on Thursday.


The gang is made up of six men, two of whom are pastors of the Lord's Chosen Catholic Charismatics Church.


According to Marcel Ezenwa who shared the story on Facebook, one of the pastors was arrested by Imo State Rapid Response Squad Command while he was in church ministering to children.



The gang were first busted by the vigilantee in Nkwerre through the assistance of some youth leaders before the police were invited to the crime scene in Umugara village Nkwerre to take over the case.


Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú