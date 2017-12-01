A gang of ritual killers were reportedly nabbed by vigilantes in Nkwerre, Imo state on Thursday.





The gang is made up of six men, two of whom are pastors of the Lord's Chosen Catholic Charismatics Church.





According to Marcel Ezenwa who shared the story on Facebook, one of the pastors was arrested by Imo State Rapid Response Squad Command while he was in church ministering to children.







The gang were first busted by the vigilantee in Nkwerre through the assistance of some youth leaders before the police were invited to the crime scene in Umugara village Nkwerre to take over the case.







