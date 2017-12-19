Two Men Sentenced To Death By Hanging Over N12,000 Theft And Murder

Justice Daramola handed down the harsh verdict in which he found both men guilty for armed robbery contrary to Section (1) 2 (a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act Cap R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2014, and murder which is contrary to Section 316 (1) and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ekiti State, 2015.

Justice Daramola held that the condemned suspects killed an innocent man and ordered that they be hanged on the neck until life goes out of them. The charge sheet brought in by the prosecution team pointed out that Michael and Abass committed the offences on January 22nd, 2014, at Fiyinfolu Avenue, off Ilawe Road in the state capital where they robbed one Arowosere Kabiru of N12,800 while armed with dangerous weapons such as guns and cutlasses. During the attack, the convicted men also murdered one Ojo Adebola.