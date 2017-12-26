TSO Willoughby (Mama Caxton) Buried With Pageantry





The final (Sendforth) journey of Mrs. Teresa Sikeade Olufemi Willoughby (popularly called Grandma Caxton) began with a colourful lying-in-state ceremony at her Surulere, Lagos residence on Friday, December 15, 2017 between 8 and 9.15am. The funeral procession led by the efficient crew of Ebony Funeral Services arrived St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Gbaja, Surulere at about 10am for the Requiem Mass which was conducted by Very Rev'd Monsignor Bernard Okodua. The one-hour sombre ceremony was followed with interment at the Ebony Millennium Vaults inside the old Atan Cemetery, around 12noon.

Guests of the deceased's children, families and well-wishers were entertained and refreshed at the giant marquee inside Baptist Academy, Obanikoro (the Divine Events Centre).

Mrs. Willoughby (aged 82) retired from the public service in January 1991 as Headteacher, Class 1 after 35 meritorious years. She is survived by children: Ambassador Olukorede Willoughby, Mr. Olutayo Willoughby, Mr. Adetokunbo Willoughby, Mrs. Iretunde Akintunde-Johnson and Mr. Olukayode Willoughby. Also, a sister (Mrs. Abiade Sotunde) and brother (Adeolu Obasa).



