Tinubu, Eight Governors Will Dump APC Soon - PDP Chieftain Reveals

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunny Onuesoke, has disclosed that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, will defect to his party before 2019.





He said eight governors, twenty two senators and sixty-six House of Representatives members of APC will be declaring and returning to PDP before the end of February 2018.





Speaking to Daily Independent, Onuesoke said: “In a very few moment from now, not less than eight governors, twenty two senators and sixty six House of Representatives members of APC stocks will be declaring and returning to PDP before the end of February 2018. It is a concluded issue for now.





“And for your information, it will shock you to note that two APC governors are among the eight expected governors who has concluded their declaration and return to the party.





“Do not be surprised that 35 percent of the Federal exco members are already prepared to declare for PDP.





“I believe that a big fish like Bola Tinubu is expected to declare for PDP soon than later. Do not forget that PDP remains the largest party in the continent of Africa.”





Daily Independent

