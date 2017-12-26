Three Confirmed Dead As Hausa, Gwari Youths Clash In Abuja

Published:

Hausa and Gwari youths in Bwari a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory, are involved in a violent cash that is believed to have claimed at least one life. The youths are reported to be at loggerheads over the installation of a traditional ruler by the Gwari and his designation as an Emir.





The outbreak of violence also prompted the quick end of a church service as the pastor feared for the lives of his congregation.“The pastor quickly ended the service and asked everyone to go home; the youths were seen on the streets wielding cudgels, bottles and other weapons, the situation is tense,” a source told The Punch.





Confirming the incident, the FCT police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, said armed policemen have been deployed to restore sanity to the area.“The details of the incident is still sketchy, but our immediate objective is to contain the violence and ensure security of lives and property,” he said.





Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration has imposed a 6pm to 6am curfew on Bwari township following the crisis. The Minister of FCTA, Mallam Muhammad Bello said this after a closed-door meeting with stakeholders in the Area Council. According to him, the curfew became necessary after assessing the damages were three people died.

