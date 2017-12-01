Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh has alleged threat to his life and those of his lawyers.

He said the threat was made after former President Goodluck Jonathan was summoned to appear in court to testify for him.



Metuh made the allegation on Monday at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Metuh and his company, Destra Investments Limited are being prosecuted by the Federal Government for allegedly receiving N400m from former National Security Adviser Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd).



The money was allegedly used for political activities of the PDP in the 2015 general election. Metuh’s counsel, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), told the trial Judge that himself, the lead defence counsel, Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), and Metuh, had received threats to their lives following their move to have Jonathan summoned to testify in the case.



"This will not make us change our mind, we will insist Jonathan appears in court to testify in the case,” Etiaba said.“We plead with the court to allow the bailiff make another attempt at effecting personal service on the former President with the subpoena on December 11, 2017.”



Etiaba then asked the court for an adjournment to a date after December 11, to enable the court bailiff serve hearing notice on the former President personally.