



Six police officers were killed in Bolon, Numan local governemnt area in Adamawa state today December 1st.



According to reports, the security officers were sent to the community by the IG of Police, Ibrahim Idris, following the recent clash between suspected herdsmen and farmers on Monday, November 20th.



The suspeted herdsmen were said to be planning a reprisal attack on the farmers in the community before today's clash with the security officers.





Trouble started when the herdsmen allegedly attacked and killed a farmer in the community. The farmers then carried out a reprisal attack. About 20 persons, mostly children, were killed in the attack.



They were given a mass burial on November 21st.
















