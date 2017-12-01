Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Tension In Adamawa Town As Six Mobile Police Officers Are Killed By Suspected Herdsmen (Viewers Discretion Advised)
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Saturday, December 02, 2017 / comment : 0


Six police officers were killed in Bolon, Numan local governemnt area in Adamawa state today December 1st.

According to reports, the security officers were sent to the community by the IG of Police, Ibrahim Idris, following the recent clash between  suspected herdsmen and farmers on Monday, November 20th.

The suspeted herdsmen were said to be planning a reprisal attack on the farmers in the community before today's clash with the security officers.

Trouble started when the herdsmen allegedly attacked and killed a farmer in the community. The farmers then carried out a reprisal attack. About 20 persons, mostly children, were killed in the attack.

They were given a mass burial on November 21st. See graphic photos of the police officers killed below





Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú