Ikpeazu

Suspected armed robbers and drug dealers have attacked and burnt down a police station at Ahiaukwu Olokoro, in Umuahia South of Abia state. A police vehicle and a tricycle were set ablaze by the hoodlums.





But no life was lost in the incident that occurred on Tuesday evening. Confirming the attack, Commissioner of Police in the state Anthony Ogbizi said his men had earlier raided the area and arrested four suspected drug dealers and armed robbers.





"But after the arrest, some suspected hoodlums mobilised and attacked the police post in the area. They were able to aid the escape of two of the criminals with handcuffs, while our officers were moving the suspects to the Ubakala division,” the police chief said.





"They later went back and set the police post on fire. The fire burnt down the building with the operational vehicle attached to the post.“We are surprised because what happened is a challenge and we cannot give in. If we give in, it will encourage criminals to dominate the community.



