



It was a day of joy in the sleepy town of Imota, Lagos, when their sons and daughters who hitherto, foister a reign of terror on the community, voluntarily renounced their membership to some clandestine confraternity.





The event which took place today November 29, 2017 at the palace of the Oba of Imota, Oba Ajibade Agoro, Ranodu of imota Lagos state. The event which attracted distinguished sons and daughters of Imota as well as friends and well wishers, thronged the venue to celebrate with the Oba whose fatherly love to the erstwhile deviants contributed in no small way to their eventual repentance.





The commissioner of police Lagos state, Ag. Cp. Edgal I. Imohimi whose efforts, regular visits, and admonitions finally paid off, was full of joy. He however attributed the success to God Almighty, and also to the policing ideology of the Inspector General of police on community policing and safety partnership.





He stated that he is not only a student of the Inspector General of police school of thought, but an ardent practitioner of the philosophy of community policing which has yielded great dividend in Imota leading to the denouncing of cultism and gangsterism by over 300 youths of the land.Recall that a similar event took place In the neighboring community of Ijede a forth night ago.







The commissioner of police further thanked the Oba, the legislator representing Ikorodu constituency 11 Hon Solaja Saka Agoro and the local government chairman for putting machinery in place to rehabilitate the former cultists. He also encouraged those still under ground to surface and benefit from the programme.







The Cp, before his departure, directed the Area Commander Area 'N' ACP Garba Ahmed, to profile, document and obtain the biometrics of the erstwhile cult members for record purpose