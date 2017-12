Unknown gunmen last night invaded the bungalow farmhouse of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu located in Karshi in Abuja and killed a policeman.





According to repports, the gunmen stormed the family house at about 10pm and exchanged fire with the policemen that were guarding the house.





One of the sergeants died on the spot after a bullet hit him. This will be the second time this is happening.