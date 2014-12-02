The Supreme Court, on Friday, sacked Hon. Sunday Aghedo of the All Progressive Congress, APC, from the Edo State House of Assembly. Aghedo, who represented Ovia South West constituency, was ordered by the apex court to within 90 days, refund all salaries and allowances he collected from the Edo State House of Assembly from May 2015, till date.







In a unanimous verdict, a five-man panel of Justices of the apex court, declared Mr. Godwin Adenomo also of the APC, as the bonafide winner of the legislative election in Ovia South-West constituency of Edo State House of Assembly, held on April 11, 2015.









The Supreme Court panel affirmed the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Benin which had earlier declared that Mr. Adenomo was the authentic winner of the primary election APC conducted for the constituency on December 2, 2014.









Delivering the lead judgment on Friday, Justice Dantijo Mohammed ordered the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly to immediately swear in Mr. Adenomo as member of the Assembly representing Ovia South West constituency.







