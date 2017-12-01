



The Supreme Court has adjourned till March 2 for judgment on an appeal by former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki, challenging his alleged indefinite detention. A panel of five Justices, led by Dattijo Mohammed, gave the date on Wednesday after counsels to the parties in the case adopted their addresses.









The ex-NSA had on June 15, 2016, at the Court of Appeal in Abuja, lost his bid to enforce his freedom after securing bails on all the charges against him. Dasuki’s counsel, Joe Daudu, argued that the decision of the Court of Appeal was erroneous. He also said it was incumbent on the Supreme Court to restore the integrity of all courts.









Daudu submitted that it was out of place for the court of appeal to scuttle the fundamental rights of a citizen after well-considered decisions of four courts that admitted the applicant to bail.







He said that his client needed the bail to prepare his defence, adding that he could not have access to security documents while in detention.







Rotimi Jacobs, counsel to the Economic Financial Crimes Commissin (EFCC), opposed the appeal, saying that it lacked merit and should be dismissed.