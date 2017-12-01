



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says small and medium scale businesses hold the key to Nigeria’s economic transformation. He said this on Thursday at the launch of the nationwide MSME clinic in Osogbo, Osun state.





The vice president said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will always support MSME, knowing fully how much impact they make on the nation’s economic growth.





"It is pleasing to know that over 4,250 participants registered to take part in this MSME clinic and that there are nearly 206 exhibitors across the ago-allied, manufacturing and retail sectors,” Osinbajo said.





"The small business is the engine of growth of the nation. We are here today, and I have seen for myself all the progress that small and medium businesses are making.





"I am confident that if we work together on this initiative, the business environment for MSMEs in our country will certainly improve significantly and by extension grow the economy.”