Super Eagles Star, Omeruo Set To Wed December 30

Omeruo

Kasimpasa’s central defender and Nigerian international Kenneth Omeruo will wed on December 30 in Enugu. Omeruo, 24, and on loan at the Turkish club revealed that Super Eagles’ teammates, friends and other top celebrities will grace the occassion.





The Chelsea man expressed delight at the wedding to his fiancee Chioma Nnamani.“This is an important occasion and I have been looking forward to seeing it happen“The wedding plans are set already and I will be returning to Nigeria after Sunday’s game.





"A whole lot of my close friends in the national team are on holiday now and they will be attending by the special grace of God.”He is expected in Nigeria on Monday aboard A Turkish Airline plane after Sunday’s home game against Istanbul Basaksehir at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium.





Recall that the introduction took place on Saturday June 10th in Nkanu Enugu State.

