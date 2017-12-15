Singer Seyi Shay Plans Marriage 2018

Published:





Nigerian Afropop singer, Seyi Shay has revealed that one of her resolutions for 2018 is to get married.







The singer told Journalists in Lagos about this resolution without hinting at whether she is single or in a relationship.







In an exclusive chat with Goldmyne, Seyi said she had marriage on her list in 2018 when she was asked about her resolution for the new year which is already near.









Meanwhile, the“Yoloyolo” singer revealed two years ago that she is in a relationship, but did not say who he is. Well, time is going to give answers to all the questions.

Share This