Senate Pick Holes In 2018 Budget

Members of the Senate at the plenary on Tuesday condemned the 2018 Appropriation Bill presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari. The senators accused the Buhari led administration of not showing the seriousness the budget proposal deserves.





The lawmaker also condemned the alleged lackadaisical attitude of heads of ministries, departments, and agencies of the Federal Government to budget defence sessions organised by the National Assembly.





The senators pointed out that the December target for passing the budget was feasible, blaming it on poor implementation of the 2017 budget.

