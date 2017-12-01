The sad news of a family of four that was burnt to death in a fire incident at Braimoh street in Bariga, Lagos state in the early hours of Sunday, December 6th
Pastor Kenneth Eze pictured alongside his wife, Favour and their two children, Miracle and Marvellous, moved into his shop after he couldn't continue paying his house rent.
The couple sold drugs and provisions in the shop, According to reports, the fire incident started as a result of power surge in the area. May their souls rest in peace, Amen.
No comments