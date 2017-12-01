The Kano state government has tightened up security in the state ahead of the Wednesday visit by President Muhammadu Buhari. It will be the President’s first visit to Kano since his election in 2015.
Heavily armed security operatives were seen screening vehicles, especially at the entry and exit points of public institutions such as the Mallam Aminu Kano Airport. Also, law enforcement agents have embarked on motorised patrol of the metropolis, while road maintenance officials have been busy demarcating road junctions and major roads with white and black paint for visibility.
In the same vein, the Emir, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Tuesday warned youths in the state to conduct themselves in an orderly manner, warning that anyone who displays unethical conduct would be dealt with. Sanusi also cautioned youths to instead remain at home than to attempt to cause crises during the President’s visit.
