Scarcity:We Release 300 Trucks Of Petrol Daily To Lagos, 170 To Abuja...NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says ithas 21 days sufficiency of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise called petrol.\

This was stated in a Press release signed by its Group General Manager,Group Public Affairs ,Ndu Ughamadu in Abuja .

According to him,the 21 day sufficiency of petrol translates into 750million litres of the white product.

NNPC has also increased the amount of PMS truck supplies to cities across the country, with Abuja receiving additional 100 trucks of petrol from its normal 70 trucks daily supply. Lagos is being supplied 300 trucks of petrol daily he stated.

The PMS stock is also boosted by supplies from Port Harcourt Refinery as well as Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company which are autonomous business units of the Corporation.

With the call-off of the warning strike by the Petroleum & Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) yesterday, NNPC wishes to assure motorists that normalcy would soon be restored in all parts of the country.

NNPC therefore enjoins motorists and other consumers of petroleum products to desist from panic buying, while also warning marketers not to engage in hoarding as defaulters would be prosecuted.

