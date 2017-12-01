Select Menu

Posted date: December 13, 2017

Saudi Arabia is set to reopen public cinemas for the first time in 35 years

This is coming on the heels of the Arab country allowing  women  to drive, go out shopping without being guided and join men in the stadiums to watch games.



 According to the new crown Prince:

"We will not waste 30 years of our lives dealing with extremist ideas; we will destroy them today,’ 32yrs old crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman vows at landmark conference

The 32-year-old is the driving force behind ‘Vision 2030’: Saudi Arabia’s long-term economic and social policy designed to wean itself off dependence on oil, and is popular for his reforms to the country’s ineffective state bureaucracy.

