



The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Ag.Cp Edgal Imohimi, after careful perusal of the Punch Newspaper publication of December 4, 2017, titled " Mob chases SARS operatives for shooting Lagos youth", wishes to assure the general public that such an event did not happen in Yaba nor in any part of the State, neither was it reported at any police formation within Lagos State Police Command.









The Divisional Police Officers in charge of Yaba and Adekunle police stations in whose areas the killing purportedly took place, have jointly debunked the allegation as a ruse.









The Commissioner of Police therefore enjoined Lagosians to always take news concerning police activities emanating from social media platforms with a pinch of salt as some of them maybe diversionary or a ploy to incite members of the public against the Police.









In a similar vein, the Commissioner of Police also wishes to state that no young man was brutalized by SARS operatives in Lagos as alleged in some social media platforms nor did any young man report that he was brutalized to any of the Police formations under Lagos State Command.









The Commissioner of Police further encourage residents of Lagos to report infringement of their rights by any police officer to the Citizens Complaint Centre, which he established on assumption of office by calling any of the following phone numbers, viz:



08067945296

08063025274

08113615350

08113683077

08096283148

08096283283

08089781657

08126404930

08081426895

SP. Chike Oti

Police Public Relations Officer,

Lagos State Police Command.