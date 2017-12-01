SP Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki is worried over the rising level of youth unemployment in the country. Saraki spoke on Monday in Abuja at a Public Hearing on Youth Development and Empowerment.





He expressed concern that 38.2 million youths in the labour force are either seeking employment or out of job.“It is imperative for the National Assembly, the Executive and the private sector as well as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to focus immediate attention on youth unemployment and developmental crisis facing the country,” he said.



