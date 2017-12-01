Select Menu

» » Saraki Worried Over Nigeria’s Rising Unemployment Rate
Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: December 12, 2017 / comment : 0

SP Saraki
Senate President Bukola Saraki is worried over the rising level of youth unemployment in the country. Saraki spoke on Monday in Abuja at a Public Hearing on Youth Development and Empowerment.


He expressed concern that 38.2 million youths in the labour force are either seeking employment or out of job.“It is imperative for the National Assembly, the Executive and the private sector as well as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to focus immediate attention on youth unemployment and developmental crisis facing the country,” he said.


"Available statistics show that majority of unemployed youth are female.“The primary factors contributing to this high unemployment rate are high population growth, outpacing economic growth, outdated school curricula and lack of vibrant industries to absorb competent graduates.”

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
