



Senate President Bukola Saraki has disclosed that he will come forward with his political plan for 2019 in two months. He said there was enough time to talk about 2019, adding that the topics for discussion now should be how to develop the country.





Speaking on the Osasu Show, Saraki said: "You are like the tenth person who has asked me, so there is a queue. I promised the first person that when it is time to talk about 2019, I would answer the questions.





"Anytime next year from February, you can ask us about what are my intentions in 2019 or whether I want to come back to the senate. "You want to talk about development and how we are going to get the country going, yes. We have a long time to talk about 2019.”