Saraki Commends US Over Sale Of Fighter Jets To Nigeria

Senate President Bukola Saraki has commended US Government for the approval of the sale of A29 Super Tucano fighter jets to Nigerian Air Force. Saraki gave the commendation in response to Wednesday’s announcement by Nigeria Air Force that the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, had presented Letters of Offer and Acceptance to Nigeria.







In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said the development was a positive indication that Americans were genuinely desirous of helping to enthrone peace in Nigeria. He promised that the Senate would support the plan by the Buhari Administration to purchase high-powered security equipment to strengthen the armed forces.







Saraki urged Nigeria’s partners across the world to emulate the US by also supporting the anti-insurgency campaign of the present administration through gestures like the sale of arms and other assistance. He called on federal government to move speedily to conclude formalities and make payment in respect of the 12 A29 Super Tucano Aircraft “so that the nation’s military could be stronger in confronting insurgents and give confidence to the fighting soldiers.”

