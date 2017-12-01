Select Menu

Posted date: Saturday, December 02, 2017


Nigeria would be playing Argentina again in the World Cup after being drawn in Group D. This is the fifth time both countries have been grouped together. They were in the same group in the 1994, 2002, 2006, and 2014 editions.
The other teams in the group are Iceland and Croatia.

The football-governing body has done the draws for the 2018 World Cup to hold in Russia. The 32 teams will set out for the Mundial billed to hold from June 14 to July 15, 2018.


The show was kicked off by a welcome speech delivered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was followed by a speech by Fifa President Infantino.

Group A
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Uruguay

Group B
Portugal
Spain
Morocco
Iran

Group C
France
Australia
Peru
Denmark

Group D
Argentina
Nigeria
Iceland
Croatia

Group E
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Costa Rica

Group F
Germany
Mexico
Sweden
South Korea

Group G
Belgium
Panama
Tunisia
England

Group H
Poland
Senegal
Colombia
Japan

