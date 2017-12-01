



Nigeria would be playing Argentina again in the World Cup after being drawn in Group D. This is the fifth time both countries have been grouped together. They were in the same group in the 1994, 2002, 2006, and 2014 editions.

The other teams in the group are Iceland and Croatia.





The football-governing body has done the draws for the 2018 World Cup to hold in Russia. The 32 teams will set out for the Mundial billed to hold from June 14 to July 15, 2018.







The show was kicked off by a welcome speech delivered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was followed by a speech by Fifa President Infantino.



Group A

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Uruguay

Group B

Portugal

Spain

Morocco

Iran

Group C

France

Australia

Peru

Denmark

Group D

Argentina

Nigeria

Iceland

Croatia

Group E

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Group F

Germany

Mexico

Sweden

South Korea

Group G

Belgium

Panama

Tunisia

England

Group H

Poland

Senegal

Colombia

Japan