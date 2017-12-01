



Gernot Rohr has admitted that the Super Eagles are in a tough group following Friday’s World Cup draw that placed them alongside Argentina.

Nigeria who beat the South Americans 4-2 in a friendly game last month, were drawn against each other for the fifth time at the World Cup.



And speaking after the draw in Russia, the Rohr said his team is still learning as the youngest to the competition.





"This is the youngest team in Nigeria’s history in the World Cup. We have the youngest team of the 32 teams here. So we have to learn,” the Franco-German said. "This is a difficult group, but I think we can spring a surprise.”







When told that Lionel Messi was missing when the three-time African champions beat the Argentines, Rohr said “we also played without Victor Moses.” The other teams in Group D of the World Cup are Croatia and Iceland.