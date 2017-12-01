Family of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has asked the Nigerian Army to return the property its officers took away from their home at Afaraukwu in Abia State. Soldiers, who were on a special operation (Python Dance II ) in the South East, raided the home of the IPOB leader and allegedly carted away household properties.





Some of the items the family alleged were carted away included television sets, generating sets and two boxes filled with wrapper, belonging to the matriarch of the family, among other items. Spokesman of the family, Emmanuel Kanu, told Daily Sun that what was disturbing the family most was the boxes of wrapper belonging to their mother, which the soldiers made away with.



