Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Pro-SARS Protest Shuts Down Port Harcourt
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: December 12, 2017 / comment : 0


Protesters on Monday stormed the streets of Port Harcourt, calling on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state to stop criticising the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force. Meanwhile, another set of protesters have also stormed Abuja and Warri in Delta state, demanding the end to SARS.

They are demanding the end of intimidation and brutality by the police unit. Recall that Governor Wike, in a statement last week, alleged that the federal government is set to use operatives of the Anti-Robbery Squad to rig the 2019 election, particularly in his state.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú