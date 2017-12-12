Protesters on Monday stormed the streets of Port Harcourt, calling on Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state to stop criticising the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force. Meanwhile, another set of protesters have also stormed Abuja and Warri in Delta state, demanding the end to SARS.
They are demanding the end of intimidation and brutality by the police unit. Recall that Governor Wike, in a statement last week, alleged that the federal government is set to use operatives of the Anti-Robbery Squad to rig the 2019 election, particularly in his state.
