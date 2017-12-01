Igwe Cyprian Nevobasi, the Igwe Omeluenyi 1 of Aguneese, Ezeani 111 of Mmaku Kingdom, Enugu state, has nominated the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina for a chieftaincy title, as part of the 1st Grand Ofala to mark his 14 years on the throne, next month.





According to a statement released by Adesina, the Igwe was at the State House, Abuja, to present the nomination letter to the S.A Media on December 5, 2017.





He disclosed that his traditional cabinet choose Adesina “because of the good work you have been doing for the country. President Muhammadu Buhari is God-sent, to bring change to Nigeria, and you have been supporting him in the assignment, to the admiration of myself and my cabinet members.”





The Igwe said he looked forward to a positive response from the nominee, noting that his first Ofala festival in 14 years promises to be a grand event. With Igwe Nevobasi during the visit were Hon USA Igwesi, a former member of the House of Representatives, and Chief Emmanuel Okeke.



