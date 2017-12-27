President Buhari’s Only Son Suffers Head Injuries In Bike Accident

Published:

The only son of President Muhammadu Buhari, Yusuf​, was last night involved in ​​an accident.

He was riding his power bike when the crash occurred.

It was gathered on Wednesday that Yusuf is currently at an emergency ward at Cedacrest Hospital in Abuja, the nation’s capital. The extent of the injur​y is not yet known but doctors are said to be monitoring his condition keenly.

Calls to presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, to ascertain Yusuf’s health status went unanswered. Yusuf bagged his Master’s Degree in the United Kingdom​ in July 2016.​ He and Zahra graduated from the University of Surrey, Guildford.

Share This