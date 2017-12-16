President Buhari Orders Return Of Nigerian Troops From Guinea Bissau

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday requested that Nigerian troops in Guinea Bissau need to be sent back to the country. The President said this when he hosted the President of ECOWAS Commission, Marcel A. de Souza at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





According to a statement by Buhari’s special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said he expects a formal report on the situation in Guinea Bissau at the 52nd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government set to hold on Saturday in Abuja.





Buhari also said it was gladdening that the organisation demand accountability from its headquarters staff, which made it invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from Nigeria recently to look into its books.





“We need our troops back home, and I hope the President of that country will accept a constitutional way to resolve the situation there,” Buhari said. The ECOWAS Commission boss in response thanked Nigeria for agreeing to host the 52nd Ordinary Session at short notice, adding that the impact of Nigeria was quite strong in the organisation.





He noted that Nigeria was the highest contributor of troops to Guinea Bissau, but admitted that “the troops can’t be there endlessly.”

