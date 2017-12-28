President Buhari Meets Suspended Rep, Jibril, Inside Aso Rock

Published:

Abdulmumin Jibrin, a suspended member of the House of Representatives on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja behind closed doors. Jibrin, representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State was at a time the chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation.





He refused to disclose details of the meeting while speaking with State House correspondents, saying it was a meeting between “a son and a father.” “As you are aware, I have not seen the President for a while now. It was a meeting between a son and a father,” he said.





When asked if the purpose of the meeting was to seek Buhari’s intervention on his travails, Jibrin said, “I cannot comment in that regard. The most important is that I saw him and he was in a very high spirit. I greeted like a son and he spoke to me like a father.”

