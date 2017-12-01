



President Buhari last night gave a hint of seeking re-election in 2019. He gave the hint while he was speaking to the Nigerian community in Cote D'Ivoire where he is attending the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit.





President Buhari told the Nigerians that he arrived late for the meeting because he was waiting for the state governors of Akwa Ibom and Bauchi states to accompany him because of their electoral value.







"First I want to apologise for keeping you for too long sitting, this is because I insisted on the governors attending this meeting. This is why I came along with them so that when we are going to meet you, when you are going to meet the rest of Nigerians, if you tell them that their governors were in the company of the president, I think that will be another vote for me in the future. I’m very pleased that they were able to turn up,” he said