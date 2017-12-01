



President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Jordan where he is expected to join other Heads of State to review strategies in fighting terrorism.

The President arrived the coastal city of Aqaba on Friday, hours after the departed Abuja to attend the summit tagged ‘Aqaba Retreat’.



He is expected to solicit more support for pre-emptive measures that will help neutralise the activities of insurgents in West Africa region.



President Buhari, who travelled along with the governors of Kogi, Osun, and Niger states, will also attend an official dinner to be hosted by King Abdullah II in honour of visiting Heads of State and their delegations.



The conference is being attended by West African leaders, representatives of governments of 48 countries, and a number of key non-governmental organisations.

