Power Transmission Hits 5,222 Megawatts

The ministry of power says the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) successfully transmitted 5,222 megawatts of power to the national grid, the highest transmission in the country’s history.The ministry announced this in a tweet on Tuesday morning.“The Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN) recorded a new national peak with the transmission of 5,222.3 mega watts (MW) of electricity into the national grid. This achievement is the highest ever recorded in Nigeria’s power sector to-date.”In a statement released in Abuja on Sunday, Ndidi Mbah, TCN general manager, public affairs, said the company developed a transmission rehabilitation and expansion programme (TREP) to enable it prioritise and execute critical transmission projects across the country.Mbah said this necessitated the clearing of TCN’s stranded containers containing various transmission equipment at the seaports, to enable it complete previously abandoned projects to further expand the transmission grid.She said a total of 759 containers were abandoned by contractors at the ports within the last five years.Of this figure, Mbah said 454 have been cleared by the TCN from March to date, adding that payment for 193 containers had been made and payments for 112 containers were yet to be made.