



Two members of a six-man kidnap gang were killed during a shootout with security operatives in Imo State on Monday.



It was gathered that a joint team of the ISN cobra and Buffalo squad led by Chris Ekwueme, the SA Security to Governor Okorocha on security, Orlu Zone swooped on the gang after they kidnapped their victims at Amaokpara, in Nkwerre Local Government Area.





The Venza car with Reg No FST 350 EQ was recovered after the gun duel that led to the death of two of the kidnappers while others escaped with bullet wounds. Their remains have been taken away by the men of the anti-kidnap team from Owerri.