Police IRT Arrests, Parade Kogi State Notorious Kidnapping Gang. Confess Killing Kidnapped Portuguese

The Police in Lokoja Kogi State today today paraded a deadly Kidnapping gang including the Overall Commander Of Kidnappers in Kogi State Halti Bello and 20 of his Gang-members .The gang has been terrorizing Okene-Lokoja Road, Okene-kabba Road and Ajaokuta Axis Of Kogi State and was responsible For the recent Kidnapping and Murder of a Portuguese and Many Innocent Nigerians in Kogi and Edo States.They were Arrested by a Joint team of IRT and Kogi State Police Command Personnel. Force Public Relation Officer FPRO CSP Jimoh Moshood Paraded the Kidnappers before the Press in Lokoja Today.