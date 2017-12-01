



The Mike Okiro-led Police Service Commission has confirmed the appointment of Imohimi Edgal as substantive Commissioner of Police in Lagos state. This was made known in a statement on Thursday by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani.





The PSC also confirmed the appointments of five other acting commissioners serving in various states and approved the promotion of 244 other senior officers. The promotions and confirmations were some of the high points of the PSC’s 24th plenary meeting held in Abuja from December 5 to 7 and presided over by its Chairman, Sir Mike Okiro.





The statement read in part: “The Commission approved the promotion of CP Etop John James and CP Rasheed Olatunde Akintunde to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).“It also confirmed the acting appointments of CP Donald Awunah – former Force Public Relations Officer and former CP Akwa Ibom State Command, now at the Police Academy Wudil, Kano; CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa – Cross Rivers State Command; CP Garba Umar – Anambra State Command; CP Bello Ahmed; CP Imohimi Edgal – Lagos State Command; and CP Ali Janga – Kogi State Command.”





PSC also approved the promotion of 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) to the substantive rank of Commissioner of Police.

They are Omololu Bishi, Isaac Akimoyede, Aminu Saleh, Makama Usman, Mobolaji Fafowora, Igbodo David, Dajuma Ibahim, Okon Ene, Abang John, Aminu Kwambe, Felix Gani, Ibrahim Umar, Joseph Mukan, Wakil Mohammed, and Abdullahi Ibrahim. The appointment of acting DCP Habu Ahmadu was also confirmed while 54 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) were promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners.