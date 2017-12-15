Police Arrests Man For Raping And Killing Female Youth Corper

Published:

A driving instructor, Festus Udoh, has narrated how he allegedly lured a 23-year-old National Youth Service Corps member, Miss Modupe Kawose, into a bush at Mawuko, Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, raped and strangled her.

Miss Kawose had registered in a driving school, Lizzy Driving School, where the suspect was an instructor.

The suspect was paraded at the scene of the incident on Thursday by the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Iliyasu Ahmed.

Narrating how he allegedly lured the victim to her death, Udoh said the victim called him on Saturday, demanding her learner’s permit, and he told her to come for it at Lafenwa, also in Abeokuta.

Udoh said when Modupe Kawose arrived, he told her he had resigned from Lizzy Driving School, and that she should follow him to where the learner’s permit would be processed.

He said, “As she arrived Lafenwa, I told her to follow me to the place where I would process the permit for her.

“We boarded a vehicle and later took a bike to Iberokodo, and we alighted at a junction.

“She was surprised and she asked, ‘Is this where you live?’

“As we entered the bush, I said I wanted to have sex with her, she said no.

“I dragged her into the bush and had sex with her. She threatened to inform her family.

“It was at this stage that I tore her cloth and used it to strangled her, tying it around her neck.”

‎The state police boss, Iliyasu Ahmed, said the Command’s operatives went to work when they received a letter of a missing person from the coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Mr. John Okoh.

He said, “We went for a powerful technical screening of fact left behind by the last person she made contact with, who is the suspect, and we were able to arrest him.”

Ahmed said the suspect hailed from Uromi, Edo State, adding that the victim’s relations have been contacted.

Source :Punch

Share This