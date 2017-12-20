Police Arrests Couple Over Child Abuse,Sexual Assault Of 19 Year Old Girl In Lagos

Published:

Share This

Encouraged by the decisive manner in which cases of sexual exploitation and abuse are resolved in Lagos State Police Command and the passion the Command Commissioner of Police, CP. Edgal Imohimi brings to bear on all cases involving the girl child, women and the juvenile, many have found their voices against their exploiters. Today, 19/12/2017, the command recorded another case of abuse perpetrated against one Miss Blessing Joseph "f", 19 years old by her employers Mr and Mrs Chigozie Ezeofor of no 26 Aunty Toyin street, Kodeibo Estate, Ijegun Road, Isheri Oshun, Lagos.According to Miss Blessing Joseph, she has suffered terribly in the hands of the aforementioned couple who delight in dehumanizing her regularly. She further revealed to the police that her " Madam" Isioma Ezeofor, beats her up at the slightest provocation while her husband Chigozie Ezeofor, sneaks up to her whenever his wife is away and had made several painful attempts to penetrate her anus.The exploitation came to a hilt on 17/12/2017 when Mrs Isioma Ezeofor's temper got the better part of her thus she emptied a kettle of hot water on the poor girl; scalding her skin in the process. A good Nigerian who wished to remain anonymous, called the police to the matter. Both husband and wife are being interrogated at the Gender Section of Lagos State Police Command and would charged to court at the end of the investigation.