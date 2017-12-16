Police Arrest Lagos Female Lawyer For Serious Chuild Abuse

Behold the face of the female lawyer who allegedly abused her housemaid, a 15 year old Abigail Opebiyi, leaving her with a deep gash on the forehead, bruised upper limbs(hands) and injury marks all over her body. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, has ordered the officer in charge of Gender Section of the State Command, SP. Adejoke Cole (Mrs) to diligently investigate the case and take the girl to the hospital for proper medicare. The suspect would be given the opportunity to defend her actions in a law court on Monday 18/12/2017.