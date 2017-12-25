Plateau State Governor Felicitates With Christians On Xmas

Published:

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has called on the Christian faithful in the State to celebrate the Christmas by reflecting on the true meaning of Christmas which is the demonstration of God’s love in his search for humanity.Governor Lalong who made the statement while felicitating with citizens at Christmas, said that the world would be a better place if the values and virtues reflected by the Holy birth of Christ, especially the love for one another are imbibed and practiced faithfully.The Governor stressed that, there was more to gain in a world of true love, peace, and forgiveness as demonstrated in the birth of Christ rather than the disharmony, intolerance and lack of brotherly love that has created crisis and conflicts in the world. He added that the virtues of love which is the essence of Christmas should be seen to radiate and reflect on the lives of Christians when every dark path and corner of society is lighted up with the love of God for humanity.Governor Lalong further urged Christians to apply the teachings of Jesus Christ in all aspect of their lives and to be reminded that Christmas, which is the birth of Jesus Christ, signifies hope and salvation brought to a world in need of redemption.While praying for the unity and stability of the country, he said that the State Government would not relent in its effort of sustaining the prevailing peace and harmony in the State to pave way for her rapid development.The Governor, who also prayed for God’s guidance into the New Year, called on citizens to pray fervently for the success of the forthcoming Local Government election in the State as well as the 2019 General Elections.He assured that the government would continue to deliver on her covenant with the people as contained in the Five Policy Thrust.The Governor while wishing all Christians in the State a successful and rewarding 2017 Christmas celebration, assures citizens that all measures have been put in place to ensure citizens enjoy a hitch-free celebration. He however, called on all citizens to be vigilant and to report every suspicious movement or activity that is likely to disrupt the peace of the State to Security Operatives.