PENGASSAN Calls Off Strike

The strike embarked by our Union has been suspended after the intervention by the Director of DSS, the Minister of Labour & Productivity, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.



The NECONDE management represented by the MD & the legal consultants offered a letter of recall to the sacked employees of thd company. The management also agreed to allow union to exist in their company.



The Minister of Labour and Union therefore agreed to endeavor to resolve anti-union posture by other indigenous companies & marginal field operators. While a meeting was fixed for second week of January 2018 to look at other related issues.





Comrade Fortune Obi





PENGASSAN National PRO

