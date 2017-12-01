Select Menu

» » PDP Uncovers APCs Plot To Disrupt Convention
Posted date: Friday, December 08, 2017


The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that some members of the All Progressives Congress were planning to disrupt the party’s forthcoming national convention. Spokesman of the PDP Dayo Adeyeye made the allegation in a news briefing in Abuja.



Adeyeye called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate and ensure that the convention was not disrupted. He said that the President was not involved in the plot but that some members of his party were out to cause confusion.


According to Adeyeye, disrupting the convention is tantamount to disrupting the country’s democracy. He urged Buhari to go the extra mile to ensure that the PDP convention was successful by providing sufficient security in and around the arena.

