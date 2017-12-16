PDP Restrategising With Looted Money – Lai Mohammed

Published:

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Restrategising itself with looted wealth. He spoke on Friday in reaction to the party’s claims that the approval of $1bn for the fight against Boko Haram was manipulative.





But Lai Mohammed has debunked the claims, blaming the PDP for the rise in insurgency across the country. According to him, the present government would not have budgeted the money had the former President Goodluck Jonathan government done its work.





In addition, the minister noted the re-branding move by the party is being bankrolled with looted funds. Recall that the party had last Saturday conducted an elective National Convention.





But Lai told Vanguard that “It does not lie in the mouth of the PDP to even criticize the government, and it was their corruption that led us to where we are today. “They are spending the same money which they stole, and they are using the money to re-brand themselves, they have no moral justification whatsoever.”

