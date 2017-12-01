



The National Publicity secretary aspirant of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, has condemned in the strongest term the kidnap of the Plateau state chapter of the party, Mr. Damishi Sango, by unknown gunmen.







Damishi Sango and some party faithful were on their way to Abuja from Jos for this weekend's elective National Convention of the party when they were kidnapped.









Ologbondiyan called on the security agencies to ensure that Mr. Sango and the others are released unconditionally.











The aspirant also challenged the security agencies to ensure that the safety of all the delegates travelling to Abuja for the convention is guaranteed.